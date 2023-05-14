This 2023 has been a lucky year for astronomical events since during the first five months of the year there have been meteor showers, the passage of comets and two eclipses, one of the Sun and the other of the Moon.

Eclipses are the oldest astronomical events on record. This is because the phenomenon can be seen with the naked eye.

This type of show occurs when the Earth, Moon and Sun They align almost perfectly and in relation to how they are positioned, an eclipse of the Sun or the Moon can occur.

The first eclipse of 2023 was recorded on April 20. This was a hybrid eclipse which is characterized by having a transition between two types of eclipse, “total and annular”. The second eclipse of this year was recorded on May 5 and was an eclipse of the Penumbral Moon which was almost imperceptible.

When will the next eclipse be in 2023?

Despite the fact that these first two phenomena could not be seen in Mexico, the next eclipse can be seen in various parts of the country.

The next eclipse will occur on October 14, this will be a annular solar eclipse or “ring of fire”, which is characterized by only leaving the crown of the Sun visible as if it were a ring.

Fortunately for many, this event can be seen in Latin America. According to the NASA forecast, the eclipse is expected to mark a route through countries such as; United States, Mexico, Belize, Honduras, Panama, Colombia and Brazil.

For Mexico, the annular Sola eclipse will begin at 9:00 a.m. in Mexico City and it will reach its maximum point at 11:59 a.m.