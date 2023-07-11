The legal battle between Magaly Medina and soccer player Jefferson Farfán go on. Let’s remember that Farfán sued Magaly Medina for the crimes of slander, defamation and insult after his entertainment program recorded outside the player’s house to confirm that he had resumed his relationship with the singer Yahaira Plasencia. After the reading of the sentence for the removal of the judge from the case was postponed, a new date was set to find out the legal consequences for Magaly Medina.

Magaly Medina specified that the sentence could go against her. Photo: Composition LR / Instagram / Magaly Medina / Jefferson Farfán.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly Medina assures that Jefferson Farfán lied in his defamation complaint

When will the new sentence reading for Magaly Medina be?

It was Jefferson Farfán himself who informed through his official social networks when the new reading would be. The document that he shared indicates that the next Friday July 14 at 10 am will be held virtually. “Such a hearing cannot be postponed and will be held through the Google Hangouts Meet application,” is read in the document.

Document sent by the Superior Court of Justice of Lima. Photo: Instagram / Jefferson Farfán.

What did Magaly Medina say about Jefferson Farfán’s complaint?

In the latest edition of “Magaly Tv, la firme” on Monday, July 10, the popular ‘Urraca’ specified that she will appeal the judge’s decision if the decision is against her. The host maintains that Jefferson Farfán’s complaint is based on a lie, since she indicates that she resumed the show program in 2019, while Farfán presented his evidence dated 2017, when they were broadcast on the programs “Love, love, love” and “The night is mine”, by Carlos Galdos.

“If the judges do not take into account these tests that I am showing today, then I can happily appeal”said.

#reading #sentence #complaint #Jefferson #Farfán #Magaly #Medina