After having finished the Clausura 2023 Tournament with the champion Tigres, now the matches of the Mexican team.
The Tricolor’s most recent game was on April 19, when they faced their counterpart from the United States in a friendly game, leaving the score tied 1-1. The match was played on the field of the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona. The goals were the work of Uriel Antuna and Jesus Ferreira, respectively.
When will the Mexican team play again?
Now, the national team led by coach Diego Cocca returns to activity next Wednesday June 7when they face off in a friendly against the Guatemalan team.
This commitment will be held at the Kraken field in Mazatlán, at 8:00 p.m.
After this game, it will be on Saturday June 10 when they face Cameroon, in San Diego, California, in a friendly match.
After these two matches, the activity of the Nations League returns, and the Thursday June 15 They will measure forces against the country of the stars and stripes, on the field of Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
And the agenda for the Tricolor in this month that begins will be tight, since the June 25th they face Honduras in the Gold Cup, in a game to be played at the NRG Stadium, in Houston, Texas. Closing June with the game against Haiti on the day 29 in Glendale, Arizona,
This is how the Mexican team will be facing these commitments in the month of June.
