The Mexican team advanced to the semifinals of the Gold Cup by beating their peer from Costa Rica in Arlington, Texas.
With goals from Orbelín Pineda from the penalty spot, and one more in the final stretch from Erick Sánchez, those led by coach Jaime Lozano got their ticket to the next round, where they will seek to throw all the meat on the grill to reach the Grand finale.
When will the Mexican team play again?
After having left the Tico team on the road, the Aztec team is already preparing for the next commitment, where it expects a match rival between Jamaica and Guatemala to be held this Sunday.
The match will take place next Wednesday July 12on the field of the Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas Nevada, at 8:00 p.m., Central Mexico time.
It is expected that the rival for the national team is the Caribbean team of Jamaica, since on paper they are the wide favorites over the Guatemalans, although nothing is written in soccer.
The other game that will be played this Sunday is the Clásico del Norte between Canada and the United States. Once again they meet again and a game is expected where there are goals and emotions in bulk. The winner of this key will face off against their similar team from Panama, a team that had no objection to defeating the invited team from Qatar by a score of 4-0.
