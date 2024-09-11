The Mexican national team lived his second match of the new era of Javier Aguirre and ended with a scoreless draw against its counterpart from Canadain it AT&T Stadiumwhich was extremely abandoned by the fans. The duel lacked excitement, since both teams generated very little, just one save Luis Malagon in the complement and a harsh criticism against Santi Gimenezdue to their lack of goals, and Cesar Huertawho made a large number of fouls. Thus, for Mexico the FIFA date September ended with a 3-0 victory over New Zealand and this 0-0 draw against The Maple Leaf.
Now, at the national team level, the next commitment of the Aztec team will be on Tuesday, October 15 against the USA in it Akron Stadiumhowever, before that, he managed to agree on another preparation match, which will be against a team from La Liga from Spain.
It should be remembered that a few weeks ago it was reported that the whole of Basque Aguirre closed a friendly against the Valencia FCafter not finding rivals for the FIFA date because most of the selections were occupied, being the Cuauhtémoc Stadiumhouse of The Puebla Strip and World Cup headquarters in Mexico 1986the one chosen to guard the confrontation, Next Saturday, October 12th.
“SEE YOU SOON, PUEBLA! The Mexican National Team returns to the Cuauhtémoc Stadium in Puebla for the FIFA Matchday in October 2024. As part of our preparation for the 2026 World Cup, our National Team will host Valencia. This match reaffirms our commitment to the great fans of Puebla. We can assure you that it will be a great show that will thrill all the fans of our Tricolor Team. Reserve your place! The Banorte pre-sale begins on September 12. The Mexican National Team is looking forward to meeting the fans of Puebla again.”could be read in the statement released on social media.
The orange team, led by Ruben Barajais not having a good time in La Ligasince after four games played, it has one point out of twelve possible, which puts it in last place in the standings, suffering important injuries such as that of Hugo Duro. This match will serve to make the Chess can expand the international image of the club, being a totally strategic agreement on the part of the board.
“Valencia has reached an agreement with the Mexican Football Federation to play a friendly match against the Mexican national team on October 12. The match will be at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium in Puebla, one of the most emblematic venues in the country, which hosted the 1986 World Cup and is the home of Club Puebla. Valencia will take advantage of its presence in the country to get closer to its fans on the other side of the Atlantic, who will be able to see our footballers led by Rubén Baraja up close. The team will take advantage of the FIFA Matchday after the LaLiga EA Sports Matchday 9 match against CD Leganés to travel to a territory that is absolutely strategic for the international expansion of the club and has also played a major role throughout our history.”was the statement of the Bats.
