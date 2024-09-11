It’s over! Tough match against #Canada. There were more fouls than goal opportunities. That’s true, #Mexico was never left. 🇲🇽 0-0 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/kSd1mNu61d — Caliente TV (@somoscalientetv) September 11, 2024

It should be remembered that a few weeks ago it was reported that the whole of Basque Aguirre closed a friendly against the Valencia FCafter not finding rivals for the FIFA date because most of the selections were occupied, being the Cuauhtémoc Stadiumhouse of The Puebla Strip and World Cup headquarters in Mexico 1986the one chosen to guard the confrontation, Next Saturday, October 12th .

MEXICO CONFIRMS FRIENDLY MATCH AGAINST VALENCIA🇲🇽 The Cuauhtémoc Stadium will host the National Team for the preparation match against the Spanish club on October 12th⚽🏟️. pic.twitter.com/EVpa57GuXS — Hard to Mark (@DurodeMarcarGDL) September 6, 2024

The orange team, led by Ruben Barajais not having a good time in La Ligasince after four games played, it has one point out of twelve possible, which puts it in last place in the standings, suffering important injuries such as that of Hugo Duro. This match will serve to make the Chess can expand the international image of the club, being a totally strategic agreement on the part of the board.