The match for third and fourth place is one of the most difficult matches for footballers. It is carried out by the teams that lost in the semifinals and that fight to be able to enter the podium of the competition.
Although it may be an important prize, both economically and football-wise, the truth is that those who play it know that they were very close to cherishing glory and could have played the game that every professional dreams of playing.
Despite the fact that many times it was believed that it was a meeting that made no sense, the game is still on and has a confirmed date.
The last edition in Russia 2018
Belgium beat England 2-0 to take third place.
This match will be played on December 17, 24 hours before the grand final is played. The stipulated time for this match is 10:00 p.m. in Qatar, which is 4:00 p.m. in Argentina, 8:00 p.m. in Spain and 1:00 p.m. in Mexico.
The match will be held at the Khalifa International Stadium, which has a capacity for 45,000 people and will end with eight games played in the competition. Six of them were in the group stage, while one of the round of 16 duels will be on this pitch.
The match for third and fourth place was born from the 1934 World Cup and is a great tradition of the event. It was always there and it was only not held in the first edition of 1930 (disputed in Uruguay and won by the locals).
