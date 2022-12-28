It is a fact that the movie Super Mario Bros. It is one of the most anticipated events by fans of the world of cinema and video games, and the wait to see it next year becomes increasingly unbearable. And while some fans are already contemplating going to the movie theater, some are thinking a bit further in time.

Something that is already a tradition is that after a certain time after the tapes have been released in the cinema, a few months later they also reach streaming services, and that means that the tape of Mario it will eventually. After all, companies like Netflix have agreements with Universal to be able to have their best premieres exclusively.

However, her own Universal It also has its service, a place where films are added to the catalog 70 days after being released in theaters, which means that it will first arrive there and then Netflix. So if the US premiere is on April 7th, the red platform is likely to house the characters from Nintendo sometime in June.

It is worth mentioning that this data is never 100% reliable, so it may take even longer for the tape to be released in said format for streaming services. This same thing happened at the time with sonic the moviewhich reached the red mark until just over a year and a half after it was released in theaters.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: I think it is too hasty to think about when it will reach these services, after all, there are three more months to go before it is shown in movie theaters. Of course, the excitement of seeing Mario and the others on that big screen is getting bigger and bigger.