The 2022 Opening of Liga MX has been an unprecedented tournament. Due to the World Cup in Qatar, this season was express and took place in record time. Toluca, after beating America in their semifinal series, became the first to qualify for the grand final of Mexican soccer. This afternoon Monterrey and Pachuca will define the second finalist.
The Tuzos, in the first leg, got a comfortable 5-2 lead, however, there are still 90 minutes left and many things can happen. The most likely scenario at the moment is a final between the Red Devils and Pachuca, two of the biggest winners in the history of short tournaments in Liga MX.
This final would have a special flavor due to its winning history in recent decades, as well as being an unprecedented confrontation. In this context, it is also rumored that both Ignacio Ambriz and Guillermo Almada are in direct competition to be the substitute for Gerardo Martino on the bench of the Mexican National Team once the World Cup in Qatar is over.
Although a guest is still missing from the 2022 Apertura final, the dates for the grand finale have already been decided. The first leg game will take place at the Nemesio Diez Stadium next Thursday, October 27. The return final will be played on Sunday, October 30, although it is not yet known if it will be at the Hidalgo Stadium or at the Gigante de Acero.
The schedules are not yet final and Liga MX will communicate them once the grand final is defined
