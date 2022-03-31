Formula 1 will head to Las Vegas next year after announcing plans for a new Grand Prix to join the calendar on Wednesday night.

Las Vegas is the latest addition to the growing F1 calendar, and becomes the third grand prix to take place in the United States starting next year.

It’s an exciting announcement for F1, but when will the Las Vegas Grand Prix take place and what will the track be like?

Here is all the information you need on the latest F1 race.

When will the Las Vegas Grand Prix take place?

The inaugural Grand Prix of Las Vegas will take place in November 2023. Although precise details on the exact date have not yet been announced, the race is likely to be part of the end-of-season trip to the Americas.

Currently, racing takes place in the United States, Mexico and Brazil between October and November, before F1 returns to the Middle East for the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

It is likely that Las Vegas may be part of the American racing series, although it is unclear what exact date it will pick up on the calendar.

“There are some outstanding issues that need to be contractually tied,” said Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei. “Once we do that, we will announce the effective date.”

Las Vegas track action Photo by: Liberty Media

Has Formula 1 ever raced in Las Vegas?

Formula 1 raced in Las Vegas twice in the early 1980s – but it proved to be a short-lived event.

The race took place on a temporary circuit built in the Caesars Palace casino parking lot. Consequently it was called Caesars Palace Grand Prix.

But the track had a very repetitive, flat and uninspiring layout, making it unpopular with both drivers and fans.

Las Vegas decided the title in both 1981 and 1982. In 1981, Nelson Piquet secured his first F1 crown by finishing fifth, reversing Carlos Reutemann’s one-point lead. The Brazilian struggled with back pain throughout the race on the counter-clockwise circuit, which also caused neck problems. He also threw up halfway through the race due to the Nevada heat.

The 1982 race saw Keke Rosberg clinch his only title for Williams at the end of a difficult year for F1 marked by the death of Gilles Villeneuve. However, there was little appetite for an F1 return to Las Vegas, which prompted the Caesars Palace track to be adapted for CART. Even in this case, however, the race lasted just a couple of years.

Why will F1 race in Las Vegas?

F1 has been interested in returning to Las Vegas for a number of years, always with the aim of staging a race that incorporated the iconic Strip.

The recent boom in interest from the United States has helped accelerate talks between F1 and the relevant authorities in Las Vegas. Last year’s United States Grand Prix in Austin drew 400,000 fans in three days, according to F1, while the inaugural Miami Grand Prix will take place in May.

Las Vegas also has all the credentials for F1. Upon taking over F1 in 2017, Liberty Media said it wanted new Grands Prix in the city that would help bring more visibility to F1 and take it to some of the most fascinating places in the world.

Las Vegas has a strong sporting culture, regularly hosting major boxing and UFC matches, as well as being home to the NFL team of the Las Vegas Raiders. F1 is eager to contribute to this by incorporating the iconic landmarks and neon signs of Las Vegas for a global show.

Las Vegas track action Photo by: Liberty Media

Why will the race take place on a Saturday evening?

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place on a Saturday night in November 2023, and is the first time in 38 years that a Grand Prix has been held on a Saturday. The 1985 South African Grand Prix was the last race to take place on Saturday. Since then, the main race has always taken place on Sunday.

But having the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday, making it a night race will mean that it’s not only a prime time slot for American audiences, but it will also be early Sunday morning for Europe, making it particularly attractive. The race will begin at 24:00 local time in Las Vegas.

What will the track be like?

The announcement included the first details on the track and an initial layout, which sees a substantial amount of the Strip incorporated.

The track will be 3.8 miles (6.12 km) long and will feature 14 curves, as well as three long straights that should see cars reach speeds of over 335km / h.

This will make the Las Vegas track one of the longest in F1, after Spa and Jeddah, and means that the race will run over 50 laps.

Las Vegas track action Photo by: Liberty Media

Why will F1 have three races in the US now?

The expansion of F1 into the United States was rapid. In 2011, there was not a single Grand Prix in the United States, but interest has increased to the point that there are now three races on the calendar with Miami, Austin and Las Vegas.

While three races in the same country may seem counterproductive, with F1 targeting new markets and locations, the events are widely distributed. All three races will take place in different time zones (Miami on ET, Austin on CT, Las Vegas on PT) and will have different characteristics. They will also be scattered across the calendar, with Miami taking place in May this year and Austin in October.

Miami has a 10-year contract, while the new Austin deal was signed in February and lasts for another five years. Which means that F1 will maintain a significant foothold in the United States for many years to come.

Read also:

What will the Las Vegas F1 race be called?

Unlike the previous Las Vegas race, the name of this one will be much simpler. It will be known as the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The race will be the fourth event on the calendar after Miami, Sao Paulo and Mexico City to take the name of a city rather than the country or region in which it takes place.