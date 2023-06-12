With the crowning of Manchester City in the Champions League, the 22/23 season finally ended. Now it is time for preseason, lots of news about transfers and qualifying matches for major competitions such as the Champions League or the Europa League.
As far as LaLiga is concerned, scandals and ongoing racism issues often undermined football and Barcelona lifted their first title since 2019 after a period of Real Madrid supremacy.
La Liga is scheduled to start in early August, but a lot has to happen before we get to that point, starting with the launch of the matches.
When will the LaLiga calendar for the 2023/24 season be known?
The release date for next season’s LaLiga matches has yet to be revealed, although they are expected to be published in July, roughly a month before activity begins.
Last year, LaLiga announced the matches for the next season on June 23.
When does the 2023/24 LaLiga season start?
The 2023/24 LaLiga season kicks off on Saturday, August 12. Despite the absence of a winter World Cup this time, the next campaign will start on the exact same date as this season.
The following summer’s Euro Cup is believed to have played a role in the early start to the La Liga campaign, with teams also enjoying a winter break over the festive period. The hiatus begins on December 20 and is expected to last until the start of the new year.
When does the 2023/24 LaLiga season end?
It’s another long season as the final round of La Liga matches has been scheduled for May 26, 2024.
Therefore, if a Spanish entrant in next season’s Champions League reaches the final at Wembley, they will have just a week to prepare after the conclusion of the domestic league.
#LaLiga #calendar #season
