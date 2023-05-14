Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

A new president and a new parliament are being elected in Turkey. © Murat Kocabas/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Turkish President Erdogan could be voted out. The first unofficial results of Turkey’s elections are already expected in the evening.

Istanbul – Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is under pressure in Turkey’s 2023 election. According to polls, opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu could triumph and end Erdogan’s 21-year era. More than 60 million voters have been able to cast their votes since 7 a.m. (8 a.m. local time). Voting lasts until 4 p.m. (5 p.m. local time).

Presidential election in Turkey: First results in the evening

It is still unclear when exactly the first results of the presidential and parliamentary elections will appear. Until 5 p.m. (6 p.m. local time), i.e. one hour after the end of voting, it will be forbidden to publish any forecasts about the election.

Between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. (local time 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.) broadcasters are allowed to publish the statements of the supreme electoral authority YSK on the elections. From 8 p.m. (9 p.m. local time) it will finally be allowed to publish all results. However, the YSK can also advance the time and thus enable earlier announcement of the results. In previous elections, the results were usually announced earlier.

Türkiye election: unofficial results on the same day

After all polling stations are closed, the counting of the votes will begin with the ballot papers for the presidential elections. The ballot papers for the parliamentary elections are then to be counted. Representatives of all political parties will follow the count to prevent voter fraud.

The results of the election will not be long in coming. YSK chief Ahmet Yener said the agency would publish the unofficial results of the elections on the same day. This was also the case in previous elections in Turkey, Yener added. (bb)