The CSU will most likely be the strongest party in the Bavarian election on October 8th. When will the first results be available? All information.

Munich – Next Sunday (October 8th) the Free State will vote on the new state parliament. For Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU), this election is once again about everything. Shortly before the Bavarian election on Sunday, the CSU can ZDF-“Political Barometer” increased slightly again. The AfD and the Free Voters received top marks in Bavaria. The latest surveys indicate that the current government alliance (CSU and Free Voters) will again get the necessary majority. The first results will be available during the election evening.

Bavaria election 2023: forecasts, projections and first results

Voters could cast their votes for the Bavarian election until 6 p.m. Then the first forecasts will be published. These are not based on counted votes, but on the so-called “exit polls”, i.e. representative surveys in front of polling stations. In the post-election surveys, voters in selected districts are asked to fill out questionnaires anonymously.

When there will be the first results in the Bavaria election

The first projection is expected between 6:25 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. The timing cannot be predicted precisely because it depends on the counting speed. As a rule, the first projection follows about half an hour after the polling stations close. New projections will be published throughout the evening.

The provisional results of the state elections are usually announced late in the evening or at night. The preliminary official final result will probably not be published until after midnight. It will take a few weeks for the state returning officer to announce the “final” final result.

Bavaria election 2023: What result will the CSU achieve under Söder?

Around ten million people in Bavaria will be entitled to elect a new state parliament on October 8th. It is very likely that CSU leader Markus Söder will remain Prime Minister. Although the CSU recently suffered losses in the polls, it will probably retain its status as the strongest power in Bavaria. The Greens, the AfD and Free Voters are fighting for second place.

While the Greens only achieved between 15 and 16 percent after their rise, the AfD followed with 14 percent. After party leader Hubert Aiwanger’s leaflet affair, the Free Voters reached 15 percent and reached a record high. The SPD currently reaches nine percent. It is questionable whether the FDP will make it into the state parliament. It currently has three to four percent. The Left won’t get more than two percent and will probably not enter the state parliament.