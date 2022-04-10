Home page politics

Of: Leyla Yildiz

Emmanuel Macron casts his vote for the first round of the French elections – when will the first results be available? © Thibault Camus/picture alliance/dpa/AP

The 2022 French elections are scheduled for April 10th. The people should choose the new President. We explain when the first results will be available.

Paris – Who will govern Germany’s neighboring country in the future? Only the citizens of the forthcoming French elections for the presidency on April 10, 2022 can answer this question. The incumbent Emmanuel Macron is definitely one of the party – eleven other candidates want to contest his post. Here we explain how election day works and when the first projections or results will be available.

president April 10 and if necessary April 24 (runoff election) Emmanuel Macron Twelve Absolute majority election in two ballots

France election 2022: the people determine the new president directly – the result in two ballots

In France, the president is elected directly by the people and is determined in two rounds of voting by absolute majority. In other words, on April 10 Emmanuel Macron and all his eleven opponents will be at the start. If one of the applicants achieves an absolute majority (at least 50 percent), that person is considered the winner.

If, on the other hand, there is no absolute majority, the two candidates with the most votes will go to a runoff on April 24th. This is where the citizens ultimately determine their new president.

Result of the 2022 French election: first projections after the polling stations were closed

In both ballots, the population can only do this in the polling stations. Postal voting is not allowed for fear of manipulation. The polling stations have on the days of Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Only after they are closed do the counts and thus the first projections begin. However, experience has shown that the final result will not be known the same evening, but rather the next day.

France election 2022: Presidential election result likely next day

Should the probable event occur that no clear winner emerges from the election, the procedure for the run-off election on April 24th will be the same. The polling stations are open again 8 a.m. to 8 p.m open to the electorate and immediately afterwards the votes will be counted. The new president and thus the head of French politics will be fixed by April 25th at the latest.

Only then will it be clear whether it will be Emmanuel Macron again. In polls and forecasts, he is still ahead of his direct competitor Marine Le Pen. We will keep you up to date on the current developments in the presidential elections in France in the news ticker on election day. (ly)