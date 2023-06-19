The high temperatures in Mexico they have made everyone think about two main things: how to avoid heat stroke? and When will the first rains of the season fall? Even if it is for a few hours, that will cool the atmosphere and we will be able to enjoy a less hot climate.

This Sunday, June 18, the National Meteorological Service (NMS) answered when will be the first general rainscaused by an unseasonable cold front, tropical wave number 4, moisture, and a low-pressure trough.

The answer could be liked or not, but the forecast of dependency is already done.

According to report number 338, issued by the SMN at 6:00 p.m., central time in the country, the The first rains will wet the soil from Monday, June 19 2023 with greater or lesser intensity depending on the geographical region.

Do not forget that we are still in spring and that on Wednesday the 21st of this month summer begins, a season of the year that will last until September 22nd.

Notably in some entities rains have already been registeredas in Guanajuato, sectors of Mexico City (CDMX), State of Mexico (Edomex) and Guadalajara.

Rain in the next few days

Yeah! weather forecast for the north, center and south of Mexico corresponding to Monday, June 19, rains are contemplated of different intensities.

In Oaxaca and Chiapas there could be heavy rains at very strong points, between 50 to 75 millimeters. In Guerrero, on the other hand, showers with heavy occasional rains are expected.

Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, Jalisco, Michoacán, State of Mexico and Veracruz, the SMN has forecast showers. Finally, isolated rains are expected in Colima, the State of Mexico, Tabasco, Campeche and Quintana Roo.

• 50 to 75 mm: Oaxaca and Chiapas.

• 25 to 50 mm: Warrior.

• 5 to 25 mm: Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, Jalisco, Michoacán, State of Mexico and Veracruz (south).

• 0.1 to 5 mm: Colima, State of Mexico, Tabasco, Campeche and Quintana Roo.

In said report from the agency attached to the National Water Commission (CONAGUA) it was mentioned that a cold front is expected out of season, which, together with tropical wave number 4, humidity and a low pressure channel would cause the first General rains in the country.

Finally, on Monday 06/19/23 maximum temperatures of between 30 and 45 degrees are expected in different entitiess federations of the Mexican Republic.