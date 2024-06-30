Home page politics

From: Mark Stoffers

Who will triumph, who will lose? The results, forecasts and projections of the French elections are eagerly awaited. Election brochures show Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen. © IMAGO/Gerard Bottino

The parliamentary elections began today. But when will we see the first results, projections and forecasts for the 2024 French elections?

Update from 30 June, 2:48 p.m.: In the parliamentary elections in France today, several prominent politicians went to vote this morning. President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron cast their votes for today’s 2024 French election in Le Touquet, northern France.

Parliamentary elections in France: Sarkozy and Hollande cast their votes for the French election

Update from June 30, 1:37 p.m.: In the early parliamentary elections in France today, several top politicians cast their votes for the French election this morning, including former presidents Nicolas Sarkozy and François Hollande, who are hoping for a better outcome in the 2024 French election than the polls suggest before the early parliamentary elections.

French election 2024: Incident during early parliamentary elections in Nice

Update from June 30, 1:05 p.m.: In Nice, the head of a polling station was attacked with a punch by an election worker who wanted to prevent the polling station from opening for the early parliamentary elections in France. Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi announced this dpa during the French election today. The police arrested the attacker.

French election 2024 today: high voter turnout in early parliamentary elections

Update from June 30, 12:33 p.m.: In the new elections in France today, voter turnout by midday was significantly higher than in previous French elections. According to the Interior Ministry, 25.90 percent of eligible voters had cast their votes by 12 noon; in the 2022 election, turnout at this time was 18.43 percent.

First results of the 2024 French election: When will the forecasts and projections for the parliamentary elections be available today

First report from June 30th 12pm: Paris – The results of the French election are hard to beat in terms of excitement. The early elections in France are not only the focus of attention in France, but also internationally. After all, there is a possibility that the early parliamentary elections in France will not only bring about a major change for President Emmanuel Macronbut also for the Grande Nation and the whole of Europe.

Results of the 2024 French election: Polls on the early parliamentary elections see Le Pen’s party in the lead

The current polls on the new elections in France suggest that the first results of the 2024 French election today could be a step towards bringing about a radical change at the political level after the French election. Finally, the Polls for the French election indicates that Macron’s party must expect a clear defeat. The latest polls and forecasts for the French election show Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National (RN) party in the lead and could score a clear victory in the early parliamentary elections.

According to the latest polls and forecasts for the 2024 French election, the right-wing nationalist party RN with its lead candidate and Le Pen’s Crown Prince Jordan Bardella even the chance of achieving an absolute majority in the new elections. If the Le Pen party were to achieve this success in the run-off elections, this would not only have consequences for the country’s domestic politics. It could also lead to a drastic change in French EU policy. France’s military aid to Kiev in the Ukraine war could also undergo a significant change as a result of the results of the French election.

First results of the 2024 French election: 49 million people entitled to vote in new elections

Around 49 million citizens could be responsible for this change due to the results of the French election. Their lack of votes meant that President Macron decided to announce the dissolution of the French National Assembly after his party’s disastrous results in the 2024 European elections and the shift to the right in his own country. The decisive step to get today’s runoff elections in France underway.

Therefore, the constituencies will decide on the results of today’s new elections in France on June 30, 2024. Resident voters will vote in their respective districts on the distribution of seats in the French National Assembly after the 2024 French election.

First results of the 2024 French election today: Early parliamentary elections must go into the second round

However, today’s results in the 2024 French election do not yet determine the final outcome of the early parliamentary elections. Finally, the runoff elections will be determined in two rounds to fill the 577 seats in the National Assembly.

The first round of new elections will take place today, Sunday (June 30), while the second round of voting for the early runoff elections is scheduled for July 7.

First results of the 2024 French election: Parliamentary elections started on Saturday

The first round of the early parliamentary elections in France has already officially begun. On Saturday afternoon (June 29) – and at 8 a.m. local time – the first polling stations opened on the small French island group of Saint-Pierre and Miquelon off the Canadian east coast. The local public broadcaster 1ère Saint-Pierre et Miquelon reported on the start of the 2024 French election.

The majority of French people will be able to cast their vote in the new elections on Sunday and vote on the results of the French election in the first round. Due to the time difference in some overseas territories, the official start of the early elections took place on Saturday.

First results of the French election: When will the forecasts and projections for the new elections be available today

Polling stations in France close at 8 p.m. After that, polling institutes will publish nationwide Forecasts and projections on the results of the 2024 French election. These are based on a partial count of the votes cast in the early parliamentary elections. The forecasts and projections for the French election are usually not long in coming. They provide initial indications before the final election results are announced for the new elections.

In France, the counting of votes for the results of the French election is usually quick and reliable. It is therefore expected that the winners of today’s runoff elections in France will be announced this evening.

French election 2024 today: Le Pen’s Rassemblement National is considered the favorite in the parliamentary elections

The results of the European elections could also provide an indication of the outcome of today’s French election in 2024. At that time, the right-wing nationalist party Rassemblement National received more than 30 percent of the vote in France.

The party received more than twice as many votes as the Renaissance-camp of Macron. In the current polls for the election in France, Macron’s party is faltering. It is currently only in third place. While RN around Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella is far ahead of the competition Macron’s party has yet another opponent in the early parliamentary elections in France. The Alliance New Popular Front (NFP) from left-wing populists, socialists, communists and greens can currently legitimately hope for second place in the French election.

Results of the parliamentary elections: French election 2024 will decide on possible cohabitation

A success for RN would mean that for the first time since the end of the Second World War, a party that can be classified as being on the extreme right would govern after the French election. As a rule, the party with the most seats provides the prime minister. If the Rassemblement National emerges as the winner after the French election in 2024, it could lead to what is known as cohabitation, in which the government and the president come from different political camps.

Even if the first results of the French election tonight are an indicator of the official final result of the new elections, the early parliamentary elections will be decided on July 7th. Then the second round of the early parliamentary elections will take place, which will finally fill the National Assembly. In addition, the runoff elections could turn into a kind of fateful election for France’s president. Because just as the outcome of today’s 2024 French election is uncertain, no information can yet be given about what could happen to Macron after the 2024 French election. After all, various scenarios are conceivable after a victory for Le Pen’s party in the French election.