A few weeks have passed since the host and interpreter from Coahuila Cynthia Rodríguez and the singer from Tlaxcala Carlos Rivera announced to the world that they are meeting expecting her first baby which will bear the name of Lion.

Since then, the former presenter of the morning joy come She has been spreading through social networks various photos and videos of her sweet stage of pregnancy and the process of becoming a new mom. In this regard, some of the couple’s fans have questioned when is the month, the day or at least the Approximate date when they will have their first offspring in their arms.

In response to this, it has been Cynthia Rodríguez herself who has revealed a piece of information that allows us to conclude and deduce when it is that approximately their first child will be born.

Participating in a question-and-answer dynamic with her followers, through Instagram, Carlos Rivera’s wife answered one of the questions her fans asked her about how many weeks her baby León is pregnant. In this regard, Cynthia responded very clearly.

we are already in the week 24. Whoa! This baby is growing a lot, “added the excited mother in an Instagram story that she shared on the afternoon of Friday, April 21, 2023.

Therefore, with this data, Rodríguez would be implying that 16 weeks of gestation would remain, does achieve a pregnancy that reaches full term, that is, at 40 weeks of gestation. Although it should be taken into account that regularly new moms sometimes tend to be a little earlier in labor, within the range of 38 and 39 weeks.

In this way, if the 40-week gestation period is fulfilled, little León Rivera Rodríguez would be born approximately between the second week of August and the third. Otherwise, if the little one is a few weeks ahead, something normal, it could be that his birth month is from the middle to the end of September.

It should be noted that this varies depending on whether a natural birth is going to be carried out, which is obviously different for each woman, or a cesarean section, which in this case can be programmed in more detail. This decision depends on the parents, as well as the conditions that develop during the final stretch of the pregnancy.

For now, we already have the first close indications about the gestation period that the baby already has, which by the way his mother has said that he will not have a second name, he will only be called León.