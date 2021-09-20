The Rayados de Monterrey and Club América will meet again in a final after their most recent duel in the 2019 Apertura final where the regios won on penalties 4-2 after equaling 3-3 on the aggregate scoreboard, but now it will be in the final of the 2021 Concacaf Champions League.
Historically they have only met in two finals, the aforementioned in the First Division and in the 1963-64 Mexico Cup where they equaled 1-1 and the Eagles won 5-4 in penalties.
The two Mexican clubs with some of the most expensive squads in the country, agreed to the last instance winning indisputably over their respective rivals and will face a unique match for the opportunity to win the international title and attend the next Club World Cup.
The effectiveness of the azulcrema team allowed them to advance to the final without major complications with a wide 4-0 lead on the global scoreboard against the Philadelphia Union of Major League Soccer, they still had some tension in the second leg, the save from a penalty of Guillermo Ochoa allowed them to access without pressure.
For its part, the team of the Sultana del Norte, due to its forcefulness in the return, gave it a win to remember the Celestial Machine by an aggregate score of 1-5.
At the moment, neither Concacaf nor Liga MX have announced an official date and time for the match, but there is a tentative schedule and it could be the last week of October, which would fall on Wednesday, October 27 at 9:00 p.m. However, we will have to wait for the official announcement.
