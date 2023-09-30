The autumn conscription into the country’s Armed Forces has begun in Russia. The current campaign will be the first to begin after tougher penalties for violating the rules of conscription and military registration.

According to the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin, from October 1, 130 thousand citizens aged 18 to 27 who are not in the reserves will be called up for military service.

130,000 Russians planned to be sent to the country’s Armed Forces during the autumn conscription of 2023

The document also instructs to send military personnel whose conscription period has expired to the reserve.

The recruitment campaign will take place throughout Russia, including in new regions

The autumn conscription will take place in all regions of Russia, including the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, said Rear Admiral Vladimir Tsimlyansky, deputy head of the Main Organizational and Mobilization Directorate of the General Staff.

Conscripts will begin to be sent from assembly points on October 16, their conscription service period will be 12 months.

According to Tsimlyansky, the only exceptions will be certain regions of the Far North and equivalent areas, where the conscription campaign runs from November 1 to December 31.

“This is primarily due to the climatic characteristics of these territories,” the rear admiral clarified.

Photo: Konstantin Mikhalchevsky / RIA Novosti

Conscripts will not be sent to the Northern Military District zone

The General Staff emphasized that, as before, there are no plans to send conscripts to the special military operation (SVO) zone in Ukraine.

According to Rear Admiral Tsimlyansky, a third of the conscripts will be sent to training formations and military units. There, within up to five months, they will master modern military equipment and receive a military specialty. After this, the representative of the General Staff added, the conscripts will be sent to the troops.

Also, the Ministry of Defense will continue the practice of forming scientific companies designed to solve various scientific and applied problems.

The General Staff announced that there are no plans for additional mobilization

The military department currently has no plans to carry out additional mobilization activities, said the deputy head of the Main Organizational and Mobilization Directorate of the General Staff.

Rear Admiral Tsimlyansky added that there are enough people willing to enter military service under a contract and those who have already concluded contracts, as well as volunteers who have decided to participate in the North Military District, to fulfill the tasks assigned to the Armed Forces.

Photo: Alexander Kryazhev / RIA Novosti

Fines for evaders increased 10 times

From October 1, penalties for violating the rules of conscription and military registration were significantly tightened. In particular, for failure to appear at the military registration and enlistment office on a summons without a good reason, they will now be fined in the amount of 10 to 30 thousand rubles – previously it was from 500 to 3000 rubles.

For failure to report to the military registration and enlistment office information about changes in marital status, education, place of work or study and position, as well as information about moving to a new place of residence, a fine of 1,000 to 5,000 rubles will be imposed – previously it was from 500 to 3,000 rubles.

Damage or loss of a military registration document, which includes a registration certificate, military ID or draft dodger certificate, is now punishable by a fine of 3,000 to 5,000 rubles – previously it was from 500 to 3,000 rubles.

Related materials:

Russians will begin to receive electronic summonses, but so far only in test mode

In the fall, Russians will begin to be notified of a call to the military registration and enlistment office using electronic summonses. They will duplicate regular agendas.

Electronic summonses will be posted in the personal account of the person liable for military service on the State Services portal, as well as in the Unified Register of Persons liable for military service when it is created. At the same time, the service will be able to start operating in a full format only in 2025, said Deputy Head of the Ministry of Digital Development Oleg Kachanov.

It is planned that in the future the new form of summons will be subject to the same rules as the old notifications. However, for now, electronic summonses can be sent to conscripts only in test mode, the State Duma explained.

Photo: Konstantin Mikhalchevsky / RIA Novosti

Raising the conscription age will not affect this autumn conscription

The law signed by the president raising the upper draft age limit from 27 to 30 years will come into force on January 1, 2024. Thus, the new rules do not apply to the autumn conscription of 2023.

As previously explained in the State Duma, Russians who will turn 27 before the end of 2023 will not be conscripted into the army in 2024. Such citizens will be transferred to the reserves and, accordingly, will not be subject to conscription in the future.