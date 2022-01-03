Scientists and researchers confirm that the danger of “Omicron” is not high compared to the previous mutant of the Corona virus, stressing that those who take Corona vaccines or those recovering from the disease will receive protection against other forms of the coronavirus, and possibly the next mutation.

Commenting on future possibilities regarding Corona, infectious disease specialist at the Yale School of Public Health, Dr. Albert Ko, indicated that “Covid 19 will remain with us forever.”

And the “Associated Press” quoted Ko as saying: “We will never be able to eliminate Corona, but we must set our goals during confronting it.”

The medical expert added: “At some point, the World Health Organization will announce the end of the epidemic, when corona infections decline in a sufficient number of countries, or at least the death rates and hospital admissions decrease. No one knows what the point or threshold will determine this.”

“Even when that happens, some parts of the world will still struggle, especially low-income countries that lack adequate vaccines or treatments, while others easily transition to what scientists call endemic,” the infectious disease specialist continued.

On the other hand, an infectious disease expert at Harvard University, Stephen Kessler, said: “We will reach a point where Covid 19 becomes endemic like influenza, and then society must live with it according to certain social conditions and rules.”

In turn, Dr. Amish Adalja, a researcher at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, explained: “We will not return to a point similar to the one that began with the epidemic, and scientists should make people think about taking risks.”

As for Dr. William Moss from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Health, he believes that “Corona will at some point stop mutating, and the virus will weaken a lot, and its life cycle is approaching its end.”

And Moss indicated that after the pandemic, “the virus will continue to cause colds, the severity of which varies according to the health of the infected, the vaccines they received, and the cases of infection with which they were infected.”

Immunologist Ali Al-Obaidi from the University of Washington relies on the body’s ability to remember viruses in eliminating Corona, thanks to its creation of defenses represented by antibodies that become more diverse and stronger with time, even if the virus changes and mutates.

Al-Obaidi explained: “We have changed a lot since the emergence of the epidemic. We will reach a stage where a person will contract corona and remain at his home to recover in a period of time ranging between two and three days. Human immunity has improved a lot, and we will witness a decrease in deaths and an increase in recovery rates.”

And the latest Reuters statistic, published on Monday, showed that more than 287.65 million people were infected with the Corona virus globally, while the total number of deaths resulting from the virus reached To 5 million 786,169, and HIV infections have been recorded in more than 210 countries and regions since the first cases were discovered in China in December 2019.