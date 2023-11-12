Euro 2024 is just around the corner, and although there are seven months left until its start and the 24 places in the group stage have not yet been occupied, draw dates and venues for the tournament are already known.
How does the group stage of Euro 2024 work?
For this edition, we will have 6 groups in which the two best teams will advance to the elimination phase, and the four best third parties will also join this phase.
Which teams are qualified for the group stage?
When will the draw be made for the group stage?
The draw for the final phase of the Euro Cup will be held next Saturday, December 2, 2023, starting at 6:00 p.m. at the Elbphilharmonie, in Hamburg. Although for this date the three teams that will enter the Euro Cup by play-off will not be confirmed, the draw will be made taking into account these gaps, which will enter pot 4.
What dates does Euro 2024 occupy?
The tournament will be held in the summer of 2024, from June 14 to July 14. The opening match will be at the Allianz Arena, while the final will be at the Berlin Olympic Stadium.
What will the venues be?
