LANGEN / MAINZ (dpa-AFX) – So far, the elders have been vaccinated against Covid-19, but soon things will go backwards in terms of age. But what about the children? Only one vaccine is approved for ages 16 and up, all others are only for adults. Only a few manufacturers have started studies on minors. Because that is time-consuming: the younger children are, the more.

Fred Zepp expects “at the end of the year at the earliest, more likely early next year” that children in Germany could be vaccinated. “The testing effort is much higher than for adults,” says the director of the Center for Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine at the University of Mainz, who is a member of the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko). “The younger a person is, the more pronounced they can react and the more severe the side effects.”

“Before the clinical trial on children, it must be ensured that no serious side effects occurred in the studies in adults,” says the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). “Children are not intended for early testing for ethical reasons alone.” The Association of Researching Drug Manufacturers (vfa) has compiled the status of vaccine manufacturers:

The conditional approval of the vaccine from Biontech / Pfizer already includes young people aged 16 and over. In autumn 2020, according to vfa, the duo added two study arms with participants aged 12 to under 16 to the study: one with the real vaccination and one with the dummy vaccination. It is also planned to test children between 0 and 15 years of age.

Moderna already started looking for underage subjects in December. According to the company, 3,000 children between the ages of 12 and 17 should take part. So far only US clinics are involved in the “TeenCove” study. Two thirds of the participants get the vaccine, the rest a placebo. The adolescents are vaccinated twice every month and are then followed for 13 months. They have to go to the clinic at least six times, plus phone calls and feedback via the app. Expected completion of the study: mid-2022.

Astrazeneca has not yet started pediatric studies. It is planned, however, “to continue the studies in a new protocol for the age group of 6 to 18 year olds,” says the British-Swedish manufacturer. “These should begin in the coming months.” Details would be announced “in due course”. According to vfa, minors were included in studies at an early stage in this vaccine, which the company developed with the British University of Oxford, one from India and several Chinese. However, some of the studies have not been completed and almost all products are not even approved in Europe.

According to vfa, studies with children under the age of 12 are among the requirements of the EMA for both Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna, which are linked to the conditional approvals for adults. The latest submission date for the results is July or December 2024.

“It is to be expected that studies with these age groups will not begin until there are no good results on the effectiveness and tolerability of a vaccination for young people,” says a vfa paper. Manufacturers usually work their way up to younger and younger children by age group. Teenagers are given the same dose as adults. In younger children, the dose may need to be adjusted.

The Paul Ehrlich Institute, which is responsible for the safety of vaccines, emphasizes: Vaccines are only approved for those age groups for which data on efficacy and safety from clinical trials are available. The approval would then be extended to younger people by a so-called change notification to the existing approval.

But even if products are available, that does not mean that they will be used. When asked “Will there be a vaccination recommendation for children against Covid-19?”, The Robert Koch Institute answered at the beginning of January: “That is not yet foreseeable.”

Vaccinating children against Covid-19 is initially “non-profit”, says pediatrician Zepp. “Children are dramatically less seriously ill than adults. We would therefore vaccinate children primarily to protect the elderly. We have to ask ourselves whether this is ethically justifiable, apart from children with particular risk of infection.”

And if children were left out: Would the herd immunity target be achieved at all? “Basically yes,” says Zepp. They also contribute to the contamination of the population in another way: by becoming infected./sat/DP/fba