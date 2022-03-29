Russian immunologist Nikolai Kryuchkov announced that doctors can announce the end of the “Covid-19” pandemic, only after a period of observation.

In an interview with Radio “Sputnik”, Kryuchkov notes that he notes a decrease in the number of infections with the emerging coronavirus in the spring of 2022. But this does not mean that the pandemic is over. Because it is not possible to know the dynamics of the pandemic in the future, based on information about new infections during the spring and summer. True, summer is a relatively good period in terms of slow spread of viral infections. It is therefore a mistake to rely on summer data to judge the future evolution of the pandemic.

He adds, and in order to announce the end of the pandemic and the transformation of “Covid-19” into a seasonal disease, we must wait for at least a year of follow-up.

According to him, even after the new coronavirus infection turns into a seasonal infection, it can worsen in some seasons, as happens with influenza, which in some seasons turns into an epidemic.