India will use more than one vaccine It is the preparation of the Government of India that as the safe and effective vaccines of Corona become available, they will be included in the vaccination campaign. Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said recently that ‘we are hoping that by the beginning of next year we should have vaccine in the country, maybe more than one’. Of the three vaccines undergoing trials in India, two are likely to be available in the first quarter.

Will be vaccinated two or three times Two or three doses of corona virus vaccine will be required. In such a situation, all necessary arrangements are being made for production. Oxford-AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech have a double dose vaccine, while Cadila’s ZyCov-D will have three vaccines.

Changes in virus will make vaccine useless? According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Chief Dr. Balaram Bhargava, the change in virus will not affect the efficacy of the vaccine. At the same time, Dr. Paul said that once a vaccine is approved, there will be no delay in making it available.

Government will not impose cess on vaccine The government will not recover the expenditure on distribution of corona vaccine by cess. According to officials, the government has enough funds to buy vaccines. He said that the need for money will increase gradually. As more vaccines are available, the government is thinking of keeping the price of one dose at $ 1. Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that once a vaccine is confirmed to be effective and safe, then its price will be discussed.

Another Indian company in vaccine race Epygen Biotech has tieup with a US company. The two will work together on the Corona vaccine. Company CEO Debyan Ghosh has told our partner ‘Times of India’ that his plan is to deliver 50 crore doses in six months of completion of the vaccine’s human trial. The company has the capacity to produce 2 to 4 crore doses every month.

A corona vaccine made by Oxford-AstraZeneca may be available prior to the ‘covishield’ expectation. The results of his phase-3 trial are expected to arrive by the end of November. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul said that the trials of all the vaccine candidates are going well. The vaccine that Bharat Biotech and Cadila Healthcare are undertaking phase-2 trials may have results by the beginning of November. After that, a strategy for phase-3 trials of these indigenous vaccines will be prepared. If the results of Kovishield come by the end of November and they meet the expectations, then the vaccination can start from next year. The Indian government has also said that it is not confident of a vaccine and will be trying to get many vaccine candidates.