– The Colombian under-20 team debuted this Saturday in the World Cup of the category with a 2-0 victory over Australia with goals from the center Yunaira Lopez and the attacker Linda Caicedo, who got the team out of trouble in a difficult match.

At Bogotá’s El Campín stadium, which was packed for the hosts’ debut in the tournament, neither team was able to overpower their opponents and there were few scoring opportunities, but Carlos Paniagua’s team managed to take advantage of their best moment to take the victory in a set piece play and in another good partnership between the attackers.

In the 71st minute, Australia equalised after a good team play between two players who came on in the second half, Amber Luchtmeijer and Avaani Prakash, which was scored by Indiana Dos Santos. However, Croatian referee Ivana Martincic ruled out the goal after reviewing the monitor for a foul at the start of the play.

Colombian women’s U-20 team Photo:Cesar Melgarejo/ The Times @cesarmelgarejoa Share

Colombia takes the lead in Group A thanks to the draw between Mexico and Cameroon in the first game at El Campín.

Colombia will face Cameroon in its second match, a team that gave a great test when it was losing 2-0 and managed to draw against the Mexicans.

The match will be this Tuesday, September 3 at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá, at 8 pm. The game will have TV service through Caracol, RCN and DSPorts.

