The Colombian National Team had a great night this Tuesday at the stadium Nemesio Camacho El Campin. The national team beat by the minimum difference Cameroon for matchday 2 of Group A of the U-20 Women’s World Cup.

He Coach Carlos Paniagua showed his talent in a very complex match for the Selection. After a very physical first half, he sent the forward onto the field Yesica Munoz, who changed the course of the match when he entered El Campín.

Bogotá, September 3, 2024. At the El Campín stadium in Bogotá, second half of the match between Colombia vs Cameroon 1-0, during the U-20 Women’s World Cup. Photo: César Melgarejo/ El Tiempo @cesarmelgarejoa Credit: CEET Photographer: CESAR MELGAREJO Photo:CEET Share

The front of Plainsmen He rose in the rival area to connect with a cross from Gabriela Rodriguez. Amid the tall African defences, he unleashed a perfect header to score the only goal of the night.

Very important victory for Colombia in the Women’s U-20 World Cup, as it allowed them to advance their qualification to the round of 16 of the Fifa tournament that is taking place in our country. In addition, the team Paniagua He did not concede a goal in these two matches after the 2-0 against Australia and the 1-0 against Cameroon.

Colombian Women’s Team Photo:Cesar Melgarejo/ The Times @cesarmelgarejoa Share

Now a great challenge lies ahead for the national team, as it must close its participation in the group stage against a team from Mexico needing a victory to seal their qualification for the next round.

Colombiawho is going to travel to Medellinplays against Mexico this Friday at the stadium Atanasio Girardot (5 pm). The match will be a key match for the National Team, a draw or victory will allow it to close the group stage as first in its group and it will be paired with a better third-placed team.

Yessica Muñoz Photo:Cesar Melgarejo / THE TIME Share

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS