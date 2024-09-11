The Colombian National Team is advancing on its path in the 2026 World Cup QualifiersThe team led by Néstor Lorenzo won in Barranquilla in its last match of the date against Argentina, 2-1, with a penalty that provoked questions from the visiting team.

According to the criteria of

This way, Colombia maintains its undefeated record. To which another achievement was added: having beaten Argentina after 31 years.

Colombia vs. Argentina. Photo:Vanexa Romero. THE TIME Share

The last time the ‘tricolor’ beat the ‘Albiceleste’ was on August 15, 1993 when they also won 2-1 with goals from forwards Iván René Valenciano and Adolfo ‘el Tren’ Valencia.

When will the Colombian national team play again in the qualifiers?

The team will face Bolivia and Chile in October. They will also face Ecuador and Uruguay in November.

These are the upcoming matches for the Colombian National Team:

Matchday 9: Bolivia vs. Colombia.

Location: La Paz, Bolivia.

Date: October 10th, 3pm

Matchday 10: Colombia vs. Chili .

. Location: Barranquilla, Colombia.

Date: October 15th, 3:30 pm

Néstor Lorenzo, coach of the Colombian National Team. Photo:Vanexa Romero. THE TIME Share

Matchday 11: Uruguay vs. Colombia .

. Location: Montevideo, Uruguay.

Date: November 14, time to be determined.

Matchday 12: Colombia vs. Ecuador .

. Location: Barranquilla, Colombia.

Date: November 19, time to be determined.

Standings in South American World Cup qualifiers

At the close of matchday 8, held on September 10, the table for the Qualifiers was as follows:

Argentina – 18 points Colombia – 16 points Uruguay – 15 points Ecuador – 11 points Brazil – 10 points Venezuela – 10 points Bolivia – 9 points Paraguay – 6 points Chile – 5 points Peru – 3 points.

Argentina and Colombia are at the top of the table. Photo:Vanexa Romero. THE TIME Share

It is worth remembering that 48 teams have qualified for the 2026 World Cup, which will be played in the United States, Canada and Mexico. In the case of South America, there are quotas for six teams and one that will be played in a play-off, as explained by FIFA.

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS

*With information from EFE