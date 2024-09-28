Home page World

According to research, winter time is better for our health. The clocks are set back one hour – that means sleeping an hour longer.

Munich – The clock change from summer to winter time is imminent. Winter time actually doesn’t have a good reputation. We associate them with short days and early darkness. Wintertime gives us an extra hour of sleep and, according to research, is even better for our health: Studies have shown that people sleep better during these months and are therefore more focused. Like every year, the time change takes place on the last Sunday in October. But do we have to set the clock forward or back?

Time change in October: When exactly will the clocks change?

This year, the change from summer to winter time will take place on the night of October 26th to 27th – from Saturday to Sunday. At three in the morning the clock goes back to two o’clock.

Eselsbrücke: In summer you put the garden furniture before the house, you put them back in winter back.

Although many people complain about early darkness during the winter months, winter time is better than summer time from a health perspective, research suggests. “The current winter period corresponds to the conditions that are most favorable for our sleep-wake rhythm, taking into account the natural light influences,” explains Alfred Wiater, the chairman of the German Society for Sleep Research and Sleep Medicine (DGSM), to the specialist journal Research & Teaching.

The time change remains for the time being: Why is the EU plan for abolition on hold?

Time change from summer time to winter time: On the night of October 26th to October 27th, 2024 (symbolic image). © Alicia Windzio/dpa

Benjamin Franklin, the inventor and founding father of the USA, wrote an ironic letter to the United States in 1784 Editors of the Journal of Parisin which he made fun of “late risers” – including himself – and suggested simply getting up as soon as it gets light and going to bed early at night to save candles and therefore money. Even back then he used it to describe the principle of time change. In Germany, it took until the First World War before daylight saving time was first introduced to save energy. Today, however, this savings effect is considered refuted. “In terms of energy consumption, summer time offers no advantages,” stated the federal government in a statement Answer about the time change firmly.

The European Union That’s why I had actually been planning to abolish the time change for a long time. The Commission presented a corresponding proposal in 2018and the European Parliament supported this project in 2019. But so far the EU countries have not been able to agree on a common position. However, this is the prerequisite to avoid a “time patchwork”. A large majority of EU citizens would welcome the abolition of the time change: in an EU-wide survey with 4.6 million participants, 84 percent of those surveyed were in favor of it (bme).