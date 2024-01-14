You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The benefit of the Child Tax Credit continues to be active in the United States
There is news regarding the amount of this benefit
With The arrival of 2024, the new tax season began. In this context, the inhabitants of the United States seek to organize their tax issues to have everything in order and not fall into any non-compliance. In addition, there are also queries regarding the tax benefits that are granted in certain cases. One of them is the Child Tax Credit, which will change its amounts starting next year.
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provides a series of resources and benefits for a particular American population. Beyond transitional benefits, such as periods in which certain types of debt are forgiven for those who request it, there are some regimes that are fixed and only vary in the amount.
In the case of the Child Tax Credit, the novelty is that during this year the same amounts will be applied that previously ruled; that is remains at up to US$2,000 and you can receive up to US$1,600 as a refundas stated Univision. The change will be made for the 2024 tax year, which corresponds to the returns that must be completed in 2025. For next year, up to US$1,700 can be obtained as a refund per child.
Requirements to access the Child Tax Credit in the United States
According to what the official IRS website establishes, There are a series of issues that the child must meet in order to qualify as qualified and allow the applicant to be a beneficiary of this initiative.. The website establishes the requirements that were applied until fiscal year 2022, that is, those that were in force during 2023. These are:
- Be under seventeen at the end of the year.
- Be your child, stepchild, eligible foster child, brother, stepbrother, half-sibling, or a descendant of one of them.
- Provide no more than half of your own financial support during the year and have lived with you for more than half of that period.
- Be claimed as your dependent on your tax return.
- Be a US citizen or foreigner residing in the United States.
In addition, the entity also establishes that in order to receive this benefit You cannot have annual income greater than US$200,000 or US$400,000 if you are married and file a joint return.
