Prime Minister Petteri Orpo: Finland is closing four checkpoints on the border with the Russian Federation

On the night of November 18, Finland will close four border crossings on the border with Russia. Prime Minister Petteri Orpo announced the cessation of the checkpoint.

According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Mari Rantanen, the Vaalimaa, Neijamaa, Imatra and Niirala checkpoints on the border with Russia will be completely closed. Such restrictions will continue to apply until February 18, 2024. However, asylum applications are said to still be accepted, but only at the Salla and Vartius border crossings.

Photo: Vesa Moilanen / Lehtikuva / Reuters

The checkpoint will be closed due to the flow of migrants from Russia

Shortly before this, the Prime Minister of Finland said that Helsinki was ready to close some or all checkpoints on the border with Russia due to illegal migrants from the Middle East. Later, the country may make new decisions due to the deterioration or improvement of the migration situation.

At the same time, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs explained that the reason for the decision was the uncontrolled flow of refugees from countries such as Somalia, Yemen and Syria. According to her, all of them enter Finland allegedly from Russia.

In Finland, the number of refugees is growing called an act of revenge on the part of the Kremlin. According to President Sayuli Niinistö, this is Moscow’s “revenge” on Helsinki for its connection with the United States. At the same time, he promised that Finland would take “very clear actions” towards Russia.

Photo: Jussi Nukari / Lehtikuva / Reuters

Estonia and Germany also accused Russia of allowing migrants to enter the EU through checkpoints

Against the background of the closure of the checkpoint, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Estonia, Laori Läänemets, also spoke about what was happening. He accused Russia of allowing illegal migrants to pass through its borders.

According to him, recently eight Somali citizens tried to enter Estonia through the checkpoint in Narva. They did not have a Schengen visa or residence permit. Läänemets called on border guards to stop people who, without a visa or without any legal basis for entry, are actively trying to enter the territory of the European Union (EU).

In turn, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier accused Russia of deliberately using migrants for its own purposes to destabilize the situation in the region. The increasing number of refugees is causing unrest in EU countries, including Germany and Finland, he added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spoke about Finland’s accusations of sending refugees to the border

Deputy head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Yevgeny Ivanov said that the accusations from Finland that Moscow is allegedly sending refugees to the border are very strange. He also noted that the diplomatic department will look into what happened.

In turn, the official representative of the Kremlin and the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, expressed regret over Helsinki’s refusal to have good relations with Russia. He noted that Finland has chosen “conscious distancing.”