The Argentine National Team was left with a good victory against Australia 2-0 with goals from Lionel Messi and Germán Pezzella in what was the first match corresponding to the tour of Asia on the FIFA Date in June. Lionel Scaloni’s team exhibited a good level of play despite the fact that most of their players were at the limit physically after an exhausting season but also because of the weather in Beijing.
Facing the next match against Indonesia, the world champion coaching staff at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar decided to disaffect Lionel Messi, Ángel di María and Nicolás Otamendi (who came out with a blow to the knee from the duel against the Oceanics). These three referents of the Selection will begin their vacations after finishing their international commitments. While the rest of his teammates will continue training for the game that will be played next Monday, June 19 at 9:30 a.m. in Argentina.
This match against the Asian team will be the last before the start of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup that will be played in the United States, Canada and Mexico. This new World Cup cycle will begin with matches against Ecuador (at the Monumental Stadium) and against Bolivia (at the height of La Paz) led by the Argentine Gustavo Costas.
These are the last matches of the world champions in 2023 since in October they will face another double qualifying date against Paraguay (at home) and Peru (as a visitor) but they will also have action in November with two very important matches: Uruguay in Argentina and Brazil as visitors.
This is the remaining match schedule of the Argentine National Team during the year 2023:
|
RIVAL
|
COMPETITION
|
DATE
|
INDONESIA
|
FRIENDLY
|
19TH OF JUNE
|
ECUADOR
|
CONMEBOL QUALIFIERS
|
SEPTEMBER 2023
|
BOLIVIA
|
CONMEBOL QUALIFIERS
|
SEPTEMBER 2023
|
PARAGUAY
|
CONMEBOL QUALIFIERS
|
OCTOBER 2023
|
PERU
|
CONMEBOL QUALIFIERS
|
OCTOBER 2023
|
URUGUAY
|
CONMEBOL QUALIFIERS
|
NOVEMBER 2023
|
BRAZIL
|
CONMEBOL QUALIFIERS
|
NOVEMBER 2023
