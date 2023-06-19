The FIFA Date ended and the holidays began for all European soccer players after the victory of the Argentine National Team against Indonesia 2-0 with goals from Leandro Paredes at 37 minutes of the first half and Cristian Romero at 55 minutes of action. Let’s remember that the Albiceleste did not have Lionel Messi, Ángel di María and Nicolás Otamendi who were disaffected, with the permission of the coaching staff, after the 2-0 win against Australia in the initial match of this window of international matches that led to the champions from the world to Asian lands.
This match against Indonesia served for the coach to give the opportunity to some players who usually do not add playing minutes such as Exequiel Palacios, Germán Pezzella, Facundo Medina among many others. Argentina dominated all the actions of the match and was the main protagonist, but the Asian team created some dangerous situations that required a good response from Emiliano Martínez. This meeting was marked by the heat and humidity of the city of Jakarta. This, without a doubt, affected the Argentines who are not used to playing at these temperatures and more about the end of the football season.
Now, the team led by Lionel Scaloni will have to take a few months off to then face what will begin to be the defense of the title obtained in the Qatar 2022 World Cup with the road to the CONMEBOL South American Qualifiers where they will face Ecuador in the Monumental Stadium and then they will have to visit the height of La Paz to play with Bolivia in what always represented a very difficult place for the Albiceleste team.
It should be noted that in the remainder of 2023, another 4 qualifying dates will be played towards the 2026 World Cup where the world champions will face Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Brazil.
|
RIVAL
|
COMPETITION
|
CONDITION
|
DATE
|
ECUADOR
|
CONMEBOL QUALIFIERS
|
LOCAL
|
FIRST WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 2023
|
BOLIVIA
|
CONMEBOL QUALIFIERS
|
VISITOR
|
SECOND WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 2023
|
PARAGUAY
|
CONMEBOL QUALIFIERS
|
LOCAL
|
OCTOBER 2023
|
PERU
|
CONMEBOL QUALIFIERS
|
VISITOR
|
OCTOBER 2023
|
URUGUAY
|
CONMEBOL QUALIFIERS
|
LOCAL
|
NOVEMBER 2023
|
BRAZIL
|
CONMEBOL QUALIFIERS
|
VISITOR
|
NOVEMBER 2023
