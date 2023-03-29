At the Único Madre de Ciudades Stadium in Santiago del Estero, the Argentine National Team ended the first FIFA date of 2023 with a 7-0 victory against Curaçao with goals from Lionel Messi (x3), Nicolás González, Enzo Fernández, Ángel di María and Gonzalo Montiel. This match and the previous one against Panama at the Monumental Stadium served to honor the 26 players who managed to add the third star in the history of Albiceleste in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after beating France on penalties in one of the best finals in the history of this sport.
A few weeks ago it was announced that the South American Qualifiers on the way to the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada will begin next September with a double date in which the team led by Lionel Scaloni will open their participation by receiving Ecuador (possibly in the Monumental Stadium) and visiting Bolivia at the height of La Paz. This means that The next time the Argentine National Team jumps onto a playing field it will be on the FIFA double date that will be played in June.
What is known about the friendlies on the next FIFA date?
The dates of these matches are known thanks to the fact that the highest entity in the world of soccer reserved those days in the calendar for international soccer activity. The possible days for the first game are between June 12 and 18 while the second meeting would be between the 19th and 25th of the same month.
Little is known about the rivals since the European teams are going to find themselves playing the Qualifiers for the next edition of the Euro Cup that will be played in 2024, therefore it is difficult to think that the Albiceleste will face off against a European power. Given this scenario, the possibilities that are handled are 3:
– A possible tour of the Asian continent, mainly by China. This would generate a huge income for the Argentine Football Association with everything that involves taking the world champion team to those lands. This is something that the Uruguay and Colombia teams did on the first FIFA date of 2023.
– A tour of the United States with matches against South American teams or even again from CONCACAF. One of the cities that could host one of the two parties would be Miami.
– Another double date in Argentina with matches in the interior of the country and that different provinces such as Córdoba, Mendoza and San Juan have already stung to receive Lionel Messi’s team.
