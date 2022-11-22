After the surprise defeat against Saudi Arabia in the debut at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Argentine National Team finds itself in a situation that no one expected for the rest of the group stage. Without being able to solve the scheme proposed by the Arabs and with many offsides, Argentina lost the undefeated after 36 games and three and a half years without knowing defeat. A totally unexpected result.
Faced with an adverse situation in the Scaloni cycle, Argentina will have to recover from the physical and football aspect to go in search of qualifying for the round of 16 in a World Cup in which it was one of the favorites to win the title.
The next match of the Argentine National Team will be on Saturday, October 26, against Mexico at the Lusail Stadium from 4:00 p.m. in the South American country, the same match that marked the debut for Argentina. This match against the team led by Gerardo Martino became a life or death match for the Albiceleste team since a defeat would incredibly eliminate them from the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
This is football and anything can happen but the Argentine National Team must get the three points to continue with that dream of being able to play the defining match on December 18.
#Argentina #team #play #World #Cup #Qatar
Leave a Reply