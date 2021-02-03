On the south-western section of the Big Circle Line (BCL), by the end of 2021, they are going to open the Aminevskaya metro station, which will be located between the Davydkovo and Michurinsky Prospekt stations. The fact that the opening of the station is scheduled for the current year was announced in mid-January on the official website of the mayor of Moscow.

Where will the Aminevskaya metro station be located?

Geographically, “Aminevskaya” (project names – “Aminevskoe Highway”, “Matveevskaya”) will be in the Ochakovo-Matveyevskoe area, it will be located along the Aminevskoe highway at the intersection with the Kiev direction of the Moscow railway. Two underground lobbies will have exits to residential buildings and public transport stops on both sides of the Aminevskoye highway.

“Aminevskaya” will become a transfer point between the BCL and the railway station of the same name in the Kiev direction, which is under construction. This will simplify the road for those who will go to the center of the capital, for example, from New Moscow. In addition, a bus station for urban and intercity transport and a complex with underground parking will be located nearby.

The commissioning of the new station will reduce the load on the southern part of the Arbatsko-Pokrovskaya and Sokolnicheskaya lines. The opening of the entire south-western section of the BCL will improve transport links between Prospekt Vernadsky, Obruchevsky and Cheryomushki districts.

What will be the design of the Aminevskaya metro station?

This will be a normal island type station with the platform in the middle. “Aminevskaya” will be decorated in a high-tech style – with a 3D ceiling in the form of sea waves from arched aluminum slats. Lamps will be installed between the arcs. The theme of “waves” will also be present on the track walls – in the form of a sinusoid that runs between the blue, gray and white plates.