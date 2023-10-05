The 2023 Billboard Awards are coming and also the long-awaited great presentations of your favorite artists LIVE. On this occasion, the ceremony that recognizes the work of the best of current Latin music can be seen from different parts of the world. In addition, the gala will be hosted by Jaqueline Bracamontes and Danilo Carrera, who will introduce the performance of Featherweight, an artist who has several nominations. If you don’t want to miss this event, we will tell you all the details.

When are the Billboard Music Awards?

The 2023 Billboard Awards will be held this Thursday, October 5, from Wasco Center stadium, in Coral Globes, Floridain United States.

Latin Music Awards 2023: schedules

The annual Billboard Awards will begin at 7:00 pm (Miami time), but if you follow the broadcast from other countries, take these times into account.

Mexico, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama: 6.00 pm

Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador: 7.00 pm

Chile, Argentina, Venezuela, Bolivia and Brazil: 9.00 pm

Spain: 2.00 am (the next day).

On which channel will the 2023 Billboard Music Awards be broadcast?

The awards ceremony will be broadcast LIVE on the Telemundo network. In the United States it can be seen on the cable channel Universe, the streaming platform Peacock and the Telemundo app.

In Latin America the show can be seen on Telemundo Internacional and the channel’s application, which is available for mobile devices with iOS and Android.

How to watch the 2023 Billboard Awards for FREE and ONLINE?

The 2023 Billboard Awards can be seen online, thanks to the Telemundo Internacional signal, the Telemundo app and the Peacock platform. In addition, in La República Entretenimiento you can follow LIVE and FREE all the incidents of the presentations of said gala.