With only one date left for the Premier League season to end, the Manchester City team was proclaimed champion by achieving a total of 88 points, leaving its closest rival, Arsenal, who was left with 81 points.
Now, the start date of the new event in the English competition has been announced, confirming that The match schedule for the 2023/24 season will be announced on Thursday, June 15.
Likewise, the Premier League confirmed the start and end period of the season, starting on Saturday, August 12, while the last game will be played on Sunday, May 19, 2024.
It should be noted that the match schedule for each of the teams will consist of 34 weekend matches, three rounds during the week and one round of matches on holidays.
Finally, there will be a break between January 13 and 20, 2024, in addition to the fact that two rounds will not be played on Christmas holidays, one at Christmas and the other at New Year’s with 48 hours apart.
Undoubtedly, a tight schedule is coming and a lot of football in the Premier League for the following season.
