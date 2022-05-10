Home page politics

Of: Mark Stoffers

Split

Relief package: the one-off child bonus of 100 euros per child is to be paid out in July. © Julian Stratenschulte/dpa/imago/Montage

The relief package is intended to relieve consumers. Families and parents should also benefit from the bonus. But when will the child bonus be paid out in 2022?

Berlin – The 2022 relief package has been on everyone’s lips for some time. After all, the federal government under Olaf Scholz (SPD) wants to support consumers with five measures to alleviate the burden of rising costs. In addition to the children’s bonus 2022, which is intended to support families and parents with 100 euros, these are 9 euro ticketa tank discounta subsidy for recipients of Hartz IV and an energy allowance of 300 euros have been passed by politicians.

Child bonus 2022: When will the bonus from the relief package be paid out? And how?

But above all families and parents ask themselves the question, when the child bonus 2022 from the relief package will be paid out will? Because while an official launch date for the 9-euro ticket, which in May is pre-purchased should be planned, has been decided and also the possible date for the Payment of the energy price flat rate in the amount of 300 euros and the fuel discount has been fixed, the date for the payment of the child bonus 2022 in the amount of 100 euros has been placed less prominently in public, similar to the Hartz IV subsidy of 100 euros.

From the politics it says that the child bonus 2022 in July 2022 in Germany paid out and should then end up in family accounts without parents having to do anything else. The federal government says on the subject of the payment of the child bonus 2022: “The payment should be made promptly to the payment dates of the child benefit for the month of July 2022. The children’s bonus for 2022 will be automatically paid out by the relevant family benefits office.

Child bonus 2022: How high is the bonus and who will receive the payment of 100 euros from the relief package?

The financial support from the relief package for families includes a payment of 100 euros for the child bonus 2022, which is paid out as a one-off payment per child.

The child bonus for 2022 is to be paid out via the family fund. However, higher earners have to come to terms with one restriction: the child bonus – like the Corona bonus for families – is offset against the tax allowance. As a result, people with high incomes will hardly or not at all benefit from the child bonus from the traffic light government’s relief package.

Child bonus decided: Traffic light presents relief package 2022 – families receive a one-off payment of 100 euros per child

In order for families to be financially supported, the child bonus takes effect through the relief package decided by politicians. In addition to child benefit, a one-time payment of 100 euros per child is to be paid out via the family benefits office. As with the payments in the Corona years 2020 and 2021, the child bonus will be offset against the child allowance.

This means that top earners hardly or not at all benefit from this measure through the relief package from the SPD, FDP and Greens. The situation is different with recipients of social benefits, who, in addition to the previously agreed 100-euro subsidy, receive a receive another one-time payment of 100 euros. This also applies to the 2022 relief package, for example Hartz IV recipients.

Child bonus from the relief package: will child benefit be increased in 2022?

Apart from the child bonus from the relief package, there is no further increase in child benefit in 2022. While parents received the 2021 child bonus of 150 euros as part of the federal government’s third Corona Tax Assistance Act, the rationale for the payment was to support families who had to cope with special challenges and financial burdens due to the high burden of the Corona crisis .

The federal government had previously paid out a child bonus for 2020 for the first time. The amount of the child bonus at that time comprised a total of 300 euros for each child who was entitled to child benefit in 2020. At that time, the payment was made in two different installments from September to December 2020. At that time, the child bonus was a so-called bonus child benefit. The payment was therefore a special payment, which was dealt with in the case of the child bonus under the same aspects as those that applied to child benefit.

Child bonus in Germany: How high is the bonus for child benefit in 2022?

As early as January 2023, the standard requirements would have to be increased within reasonable limits due to price increases. However, consumer advocates had already criticized that the financial aid in the form of the relief package would not be enough. Because people who already have little money at their disposal would not be able to make do with the one-off payments.

But what about the child bonus? First of all, in principle, all parents have in Germany Eligible for monthly payments. With the child support mothers and fathers are to be supported in covering the costs of clothing or food for their children. It doesn’t matter whether the child is your own. Adopted children, sometimes even foster children, also receive this payment. In the end it will be seen whether the federal government can deliver with its project and whether the child bonus for 2022 from the relief package can be found in the parents’ accounts in July.