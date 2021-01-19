THE whole of Andalucia is on alert Level 4 for coronavirus, meaning all non-essential businesses must close by 6pm.

As ever, there are exceptions to this rule, one of them being supermarkets.

According to the Official Gazette of the Junta, big chains like Mercadona or any shop that sells basic necessities, can remain open until curfew, ie 10pm.

It means that only businesses considered vital by the regional government can continue to operate past 6pm.

If your municipality finds itself in Level 4.2, ie with an incidence rate of 1,000 cases per 100,000 people or higher, then all non-essential businesses will be ordered to close full stop.

That means no bars, restaurants or sports clubs, only shops selling essential items, which can remain open as late as the curfew allows.

For those in the lower Level 4, the sectors or businesses which are classed as exemptions and can remain open past 6pm are:

Industrial activity and wholesale trade.