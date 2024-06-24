The match between Spain and Albania was played this Monday, June 24, 2024). This matchup corresponded to the group stage of Euro 2024 and took place at the Düsseldorf Arena in Germany. Spain, under the direction of Luis de la Fuente, won by the slightest difference against the combative Albanian team. Ferran Torres was the author of the only goal of the match.
This will be the last match of the group stage for a Spanish team that has been the one that has shown the best performance along with the host team of the tournament, Germany. The Spaniards have already certified their pass to the next round of the tournament and as first classified, with three victories and nine points.
After this match, the Spanish team finished the group stage of Euro 2024 and will advance to play in the round of 16 of the tournament. The rival that Spain will face is still unknown but it will be one of the four best third parties that will qualify for the next round. The match is scheduled to be played next June 30 at 9:00 p.m.. This match will be played at the RheinEnergieStadion, located in the German city of Cologne.
Although the rival is unknown, the Spanish team after its performances against Croatia and Italy has been proclaimed as one of the teams to take into account in this Euro Cup. It has been the one that has shown the best performance along with Germany and is a serious candidate to win the title.
#Spain #play #Euro #Cup #match #Albania
Leave a Reply