The Spanish team will return to action next Monday, June 24 at 9:00 p.m., when they face Albania in the last match of Group B of the Euro Cup. The match is presented as an opportunity for Spain to reaffirm its dominance in the group, made up of Albania, Croatia, Spain and Italy.
Albania, considered the weakest team in Group B, faces a formidable challenge. The last time both teams met was on March 26, 2022, in a friendly in which Spain won 2-1 thanks to goals from Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo.
Historically, Spain has dominated confrontations against Albania. In the eight occasions in which they have faced each other, Spain has emerged victorious in all of them, including large results such as 9-0 in 1990. This record favors the Red, who will seek to maintain their undefeated streak against the Albanian team.
Spain will have its mind on its potential round of 16 opponent as it takes on Albania. Depending on the results in other groups, those led by Luis de la Fuente will seek to secure a favorable position that will allow them a more accessible crossing in the next phase of the tournament.
Date: Monday, June 24
Stadium: Merkur Spiel Arena
Schedule: 9:00 p.m.
Channel: The 1
streaming: RTVE
