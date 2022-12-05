Human beings will return conquer the soil of the moon in the coming years, since the plans to return to our natural satellite and the exploration of distant planets have increased in recent years after the development of new technology and the integration of individuals such as SpaceX of Elon Musk.

That is why, for some years now, SpaceX has had its Starship ship ready, which has not carried out any test flights since 2021, but it is expected to be ready to embark on the Artemis mission that will return humans to the Moon.

Although Elon Musk has been making promises since 2021 that his full launch module will make one last test flight. It has recently been reported that this launch could take place in December 2022, according to what was revealed by the Reuters agency in a statement from a senior NASA official.

This is because the Starship, which is capable of lifting more than 100 tons to Earth orbit, was chosen by NASA as the first manned lunar landing module of its Artemis program, which will seek to return humans to the Moon. .

If all goes according to plan, Elon Musk’s 120-meter spacecraft is expected to make the lunar landing between 2025 and 2023 via the Artemis 3 mission.