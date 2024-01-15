Yesterday, FC Barcelona experienced a tough defeat, not only because they lost the first title of the season against an eternal rival like Real Madrid, to all this narrative we must add that they suffered a heavy defeat by four goals. to one. And this is not the worst news that Xavi Hernández has had to receive, also in this forgettable match the best defender of the Blaugrana club, Ronald Araújo, was sent off and will not be available for the Blaugranas' next game
Araujo, who, as is usual in matches between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, was moved to the right side to try to stop Vinicius Jr., something that did not happen, the Uruguayan did not play his best game with the culé jersey, he did not manage to stop the Brazilian player as he had done previously. Vinicius scored two goals in 10 minutes and later in the 37th minute with a controversial penalty that marked Araújo's first yellow card in the match and the Brazilian's hat trick.
From that moment on, Araújo's game changed completely since that yellow card conditioned him for the rest of the game. Already in the second half, in a play in which helplessness overcame the Uruguayan player, he released the leg of Vinicius who was in his own field and with his back turned. That play cost Ronald Araújo a second yellow card and Martínez Munuera did not hesitate and sent the player off.
When will Ronald Araújo have to serve his sanction after being sent off?
Well, after this expulsion against Real Madrid in the final of the Spanish Super Cup, the team coached by Xavi Hernández will not be able to count on Araújo for the next match
The Copa del Rey match between Unionistas de Salamanca and FC Barcelona next Thursday, January 18. Ronald Araújo will not be available in the round of 16 of this competition.
