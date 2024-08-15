RIVER WON!! 💪

⚽️ With a goal from Paulo Díaz, they defeated Talleres 1-0 in the first leg of the round of 16 of the #Liberators.

🔜 In a week, the return match at home.#VamosRiver ⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/pkHJpIkGa0

— River Plate (@RiverPlate) August 15, 2024