The present of River Plate has him playing matches almost constantly, after the 1-1 against Colo Colo Last week on Andean soil, on Saturday he defeated Boca Juniors in it Superclassic and tonight he closed it with a flourish against those led by Jorge Francisco Almironas they won 1-0 (2-1 overall) in the Monumentalthanks to Facundo Colidioto access the semi-finals of the Libertadores Cup 2024returning to this stage, after four years already waiting to meet his rival: Atletico Mineiro or the defending champion Fluminense.
In this match, the Millionaire arrived with an unbeaten record of 11 games, the result of 5 wins and 6 draws between the round of 16 against Workshops in Cordoba and the matches for the Professional League.
What’s next for the box? Marcelo ‘Doll’ Gallardo? Let’s see…
After tonight’s duel, River will have little rest because next weekend there will be action against Workshops in it Monumental This Sunday, September 29th at 6:15 p.m. For its partThe Copa Libertadores semi-finals will be played between 22 and 24 October. The return matches will take place a week later, between 29 and 31 October, when the tournament finalists will be announced.
In that last key before the final, the rival will be Fluminense either Atletico Mineirothe first match being played in Brazil and the return match in the Monumental Stadium from Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Until that first leg match on the week of October 22, the league tournament will be played against Workshops This weekend, he will then face Platense in Vicente Lopez already Velez in it Monumental.
