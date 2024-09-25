WE ARE IN THE SEMIFINALS OF THE LIBERTADORES CUP pic.twitter.com/FBDEx0WopV — RIVER PLATE 🇦🇷 (@LaBaandaCARP) September 25, 2024

What’s next for the box? Marcelo ‘Doll’ Gallardo? Let’s see…

In that last key before the final, the rival will be Fluminense either Atletico Mineirothe first match being played in Brazil and the return match in the Monumental Stadium from Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Until that first leg match on the week of October 22, the league tournament will be played against Workshops This weekend, he will then face Platense in Vicente Lopez already Velez in it Monumental.