Pensioners wait with each new month for their benefit to arrive. Citizens who collect a retirement or disability pension from Social Security receive a pension each month. According to Social Security, pensions are collected monthly in arrears, between the first and fourth business day of each month.

The National Social Security Institute (INSS) establishes a payment schedule to guarantee that pensioners receive their benefits at the correct time. Furthermore, this 2023, pensions have experienced an increase. Since January 2023, an 8.5% increase in pensions has been applied, a revaluation that involves an increase in the minimum and maximum amounts, which for some retirees can translate into around 100 euros.

The pensions of any of the regimes that make up the Social Security system are paid in 14 payments, one for each of the months of the year, plus two extraordinary payments that are paid to pensioners in the months of June and November, together to the corresponding pension for those months.

There is an exception, those pensions that derive from a work accident or an occupational disease are paid in 12 payments, since the extraordinary payments are prorated in the ordinary monthly payments.

When is the October pension collected?



As explained by Social Security on its website, this organization pays pension payments between the 1st and 4th of each month. The rule establishes that payment will be made on the first business day of the month (monthly in arrears) and always before the fourth calendar day of the month. Despite this, the exact payment date may vary, since the final deposit is made by the banks.

Some banking entities advance the payment of pensions to their clients. In this way, the most common thing is for pensioners to collect their benefit between the 22nd and 26th of each month. The banking entities that usually advance pension income are CaixaBank, Unicaja, Sabadell, Santander, BBVA, Abanca, Bankinter or ING.

In short, the exact day of payment of this benefit depends on your bank. Most banks deposit the money before the date set by Social Security, but pensioners are assured of their benefit for the month of October at the beginning of the following month.