Real Madrid continues with its 2023/24 pre-season tour of the United States. This morning the white team made a stop in Dallas to face FC Barcelona in the third friendly of the preseason, which ended with a 3-0 result. With goals from Dembélé (15′), López Marín (85′) and Ferrán Torres (91′), the Culés beat the Merengues in the Clásico.
After the victories against Milan and Manchester United, Carlo Ancelotti continues to test the starting eleven to fit the new reinforcements of the season thinking about the start of the League. The whites still have one more game ahead to close this 2023/24 pre-season tour. Let’s see when Madrid plays again.
More news about Real Madrid
Real Madrid vs Juventus, pre-season friendly
Real Madrid will close the pre-season tour in August by facing Juventus Turin in Orlando in what will be the fourth and last friendly match for Carlo Ancelotti’s team. Another great in Europe to measure the strengths face to face and try to get an idea of the level of the team before starting the competition.
The Italians could not play the first friendly against FC Barcelona due to stomach vuris that affected several players from the Barça squad, and comes from beating Milan (4-3) in the penalty shootout after drawing 2-2 in time regulatory.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Campus
|
Result
|
AC Milan
|
July 23th
|
04:00
|
Los Angeles (USA)
|
3-2 (V)
|
Manchester Utd
|
July 26
|
02:30
|
Houston (USA)
|
2-0 (V)
|
FC Barcelona
|
July 29
|
23:00
|
Dallas (USA)
|
3-0 (D)
|
Juventus
|
August 2nd
|
1:30
|
Orlando (USA)
|
–
When does Real Madrid start the season?
As we said, the match against Juventus will be the last of Real Madrid’s American tour, after which the whites will start the season.
Madrid’s first official match will be next Saturday, August 12, against Athletic Club in San Mamés.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Real #Madrid #play #Clásico #Barcelona
Leave a Reply