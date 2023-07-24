This Sunday the Real Madrid team faced Milan in a friendly game on the Rose Bowl pitch in Pasadena.
In an even game, with wholesale emotions and goals, the score was tilted in favor of the Spanish club with a 3-2 somersault, after going down 2-0.
The goals were the work of Tomori (25′) and Rosemary (42′) by Milan, while by Real Madrid discounted with a double valverdewho in just 3 minutes tied the score (57′) and 59′), and finally, the goal of the somersault was achieved by the Brazilian Vinicius Jr.who put the last nail in Milan’s coffin by getting rid of the rival defender, to immediately finish calmly and seal the 3-2.
When will Real Madrid play again after the result against Milan?
After this disaster, now the merengue team will be facing Manchester United, in a match to be played next Wednesday July 26on the field of NRG Stadium, in Houston, Texas.
Likewise, after that game against the Red Devils, the friendly matches will continue, which will be against Barcelona and Juventus, thus closing their preparation tour of the United States.
It will be next Saturday, August 12, when they return to activity in LaLiga, when they face Athletic Club on the San Mamés Barria pitch, in Bilbao, in a new edition of the Spanish championship.
