LaLiga is one of the best competitions in the world along with other major leagues such as the Premier League or Serie A among others, and it is one of the best competitions due to the teams that make up this league competition: FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, Real Sociedad…
It is a competition that is full of teams with great experience throughout history. There are great matches throughout the season between these teams and one of the most notable matches on the calendar is the best Madrid derby, the match between Atlético de Madrid, a club that in the last decade has reaped great achievements, and Real Madrid, considered one of the best clubs in the history of this sport.
Today we will show you when will be the next time these two Spanish soccer giants face each other:
When will Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid meet?
The next match between these two teams will have to wait for the league start, but we won’t have to wait long. Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid will face each other on September 24, or what is the same, on the sixth date of the 2023/24 season, Real Madrid will have to visit Atlético de Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano.
As these matches are played so early, it is unlikely that both teams will end up playing something. The return match, which will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu, will be for matchday 23 of the league championship, but they will face each other before, on January 11, the people of Madrid will have to face each other to play the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup.
|
Game
|
Result
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Real Madrid – Atletico Madrid
|
1-1
|
2-25-23
|
The league
|
Real Madrid – Atletico Madrid
|
3-1
|
1-26-23
|
Copa del Rey
|
Atletico Madrid – Real Madrid
|
1-2
|
9-18-22
|
The league
|
Atletico Madrid – Real Madrid
|
1-0
|
8-5-22
|
The league
|
Real Madrid – Atletico Madrid
|
2-0
|
12-12-21
|
The league
|
Atletico Madrid – Real Madrid
|
1-1
|
7-3-21
|
The league
|
Real Madrid – Atletico Madrid
|
2-0
|
12-12-20
|
The league
|
Real Madrid – Atletico Madrid
|
1-0
|
1-2-20
|
The league
|
Real Madrid – Atletico Madrid
|
0(4-1)0
|
12-1-20
|
Spain Supercup
|
Atletico Madrid – Real Madrid
|
0-0
|
09-28-19
|
The league
