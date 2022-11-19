Rayados de Monterrey It was one of the clubs that was most expected for the tournament due to its millionaire squad, however, it was in debt and consummated the resounding failure by being eliminated in the semifinals.
Now, those led by coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich want to do a better 2023, where they will throw the house out the window to be able to consummate the maximum achievement.
Few changes are expected in the ‘King Midas’ squad, who will have full confidence in most of his elements, in whom he expects a change of attitude on the pitch.
For now, the entire team is on vacation and must report the next monday november 28, this to perform medical and physical tests. The December 2 They will travel to the Riviera Maya to continue with the preparation now from the beach. Days later they will break ranks to spend the December holidays in the company of their relatives.
It should be noted that the players who will not do preseason are Jesús Gallardo, Héctor Moreno, Rogelio Funes Mori and César Montes, since they will be playing the Qatar 2022 World Cup with the Mexican team.
Rayados de Monterrey will be making its debut in the Clausura 2023 Tournament next Saturday, January 7, when they receive the always uncomfortable visit from Chivas del Guadalajara at BBVA, in what will be one of the most anticipated games of the start of the tournament.
#Rayados #Monterrey #report #preseason #Clausura
Leave a Reply