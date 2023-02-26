PSG had no problem beating Marseille at the Velodrome. The atmosphere was charged, as they had just been eliminated from the French Cup against their eternal rival and one more defeat could end up weakening the patience of the Parisian fans who in recent times have had more than one run-in with their players. The situation was so charged that 32,000 people showed up at PSG’s last training session.
The match against Marseille was marked by the Mbappé-Messi alliance. Without Neymar by their side, they shone like never before and settled the game in the first half. First Leo for Kylian who, after a perfect breaking distance, was left alone to define in front of Pau López, and immediately afterwards Kylian for Leo in a pass of death that passed in front of the entire defense of the Marseillaises.
Galtier opted for a defense of three with two long lanes and three midfielders. Everything indicates that this scheme will be repeated against Bayern Munich, but with a key casualty, that of Presnel Kimpembe, who against Olympique suffered one of the worst injuries a player can have. He left the pitch on a stretcher with a ruptured Achilles tendon.
In the second part, Mbappé put the finishing touch to the game with Leo Messi as a partner again. 0-3 on the scoreboard and eight points above Marseille (their biggest pursuer). A defeat in the Champions League could make the season for the Parisians end very soon.
The next games that PSG will play will be the next Saturday March 4 against Nanteswhich will be the last test they have before being measured at Bayern Munich in the Champions League next Wednesday March 8th.
From there, the future of the club led by Nassr Al Khelaifi will have been unlocked, which in case of losing to the Germans will only play in Ligue 1. They will close the month against Brest on Sunday March 12 and against Rennes on Sunday March 19.
